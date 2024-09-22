Ravens’ Mark Andrews Claims ‘God Told Me’ to Put on Seat Belt Just Before Car Wreck

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is crediting God for telling him to put on his seat belt only minutes before a frightening car wreck that occurred in August.

Andrews was heading toward the Ravens’ team facility for training camp on August 14 when his 2014 Toyota Tundra was involved in a two-car crash.

Now, Andrews is telling fans that God spoke to him through the sound of the seat belt chime that reminded him to put on his restraints only minutes before the accident.

“I just thought about people probably wake up in the hospital and have the moment of the last thing they hear is the seatbelt sound,” Andrews said. “And that’s kind of like a moment of like, ‘Oh crap, I should put it on.’ And then I put it on, and two minutes later, I got in that wreck,” Andrews said during an appearance on The Lounge podcast.

“I knew that if I wasn’t wearing my seat belt, I’d be slung all over the place. It saved my life. God had told me that, when I heard the seat belt sound, he told me to put it on,” the player added.

Andrews insisted that he had no control as his car veered toward disaster.

“It was scary. I’ve never been pulled over, never been in an accident, nothing like that,” he added. “We play football, so I know what it feels like to be hit, but that was really different. Just kind of at God’s mercy and his will, and everything felt very slow in that moment.”

Since the accident, Andrews says that he sometimes has flashbacks, of sorts, about the accident.

“There’s times on the road where I can kind of recall it,” he explained. “And that’s just a little bit of trauma going through that, but I feel great, I feel good. There’s nothing hindering me, and I’m just thankful to God that he was able to protect me and told me to put my seat belt on and save me.”

Andrews made news earlier this year for helping save the life of a woman who was going into a diabetic coma.

The player was on hand during a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix when a woman went into distress. Andrews volunteered that he had a diabetic testing kit on him that helped stabilize the woman.

