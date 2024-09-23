Reggie Bush Sues USC, Pac-12, NCAA for NIL Compensation

Former USC running back Reggie Bush is suing his alma mater, the Pac-12, and the NCAA for name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation he might have received if he had been allowed to profit off his name in college.

According to his legal team’s filing, Bush argues that the NCAA made a substantial financial profit from his career through television contracts, merchandise sales, and media rights. Bush, like all other collegiate athletes of his day, was not allowed to profit from NIL.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” said Evan Selik, the lawyer representing Bush. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated, and treated fairly for their contributions.”

Bush was arguably the biggest star in college football during the mid-2000s. He rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns in his Heisman Trophy-winning junior season. However, Bush had the trophy stripped after it was learned that he allegedly received impermissible benefits.

The ice between Bush, his school, and the Heisman Trust seemed to thaw earlier this year after the Heisman Trust returned the trophy to Bush. In addition, USC hung his #5 banner up in the stadium along with the university’s other Heisman winners.

However, the overtures appear to have failed to sway Bush.

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations’ unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush. However, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes,” said Levi G. McCathern II, one of Bush’s attorneys.

This lawsuit is not Bush’s only legal action against the NCAA. He has also sued the collegiate sports governing body for defamation after a spokesman claimed he engaged in a “pay for play” scheme.