NBA player AJ Griffin Explains Sudden Retirement: ‘Gave up Basketball to Follow Jesus’

Atlanta Hawks player AJ Griffin announced he was quitting the NBA this year, only two years after being drafted. Now, the 21-year-old explains why he suddenly quit the pros: He’s quitting to follow Jesus.

Griffin played in 92 games and averaged 7.5 points and 17.1 minutes per game during his short NBA career with the Hawks. But just as he prepared to play for the Houston Rockets this season, he announced his retirement.

Fox News reported that Griffin has told fans in a YouTube video that he is putting his faith in Jesus ahead of basketball.

“I gave up basketball to follow Jesus,” the now-former player said. “And I know that in a lot of people’s eyes, that seems like, it seems like a loss in the world’s eyes. But I just want to let you guys know that I’m super excited because I truly get to serve God, you know, with my full Yes, and I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to, you know, go into full-time ministry and truly serving the Lord with all my heart — with all my time too, as well. So, I’m just excited to see where that leads me.”

Griffin says that he gave his “full life to Christ” in 2020 and now feels compelled to devote his entire attention to his religion. He feels he was being called to let go of basketball to serve the Lord.

He also cites Matthew 10:39, which says, “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for my sake will find it.”

Griffin’s buyout opens a roster spot for the Rockets, though the team already has an impressive line-up. They could even leave the spot empty just for a little flexibility for trading later in the season.

