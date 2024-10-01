Ex-Baseball Commissioner Gives Point-Blank Response on Pete Rose Hall of Fame Eligibility After Death

Former Major League Baseball commissioner Fay Vincent is unapologetic about banning Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose from receiving his due in the Baseball Hall of Fame after news that “Charlie Hustle” passed.

Rose passed at the age of 83 on Tuesday after spending years pleading with MLB officials to allow him to get past his gambling accusations and enter the Hall of Fame. But Vincent says he still feels that the ban was the right decision.

Vincent, 86, said that he spoke to Rose many times about the issues confronting the former baseball legend, according to Fox News.

“I think he was devoted to baseball in the sense of the game, and his effort was certainly intense,” Vincent said. “He had a series of problems relating to his standards for conduct. He made some mistakes as he came along, and by the time I got to know him and Bart and I dealt with him in the betting issue, it was really too late.”

But the former MLB chief added, “I mean, he had formed his attitude and his character, and I’m afraid that he really thought that money was so important, and he was betting a lot, and he lost a lot, and I think the corruption problem in his life was a serious one.”

Vincent added that Rose’s passing may make his inclusion in the Hall of Fame easier, but it is not assured. Further, he doesn’t think Rose even deserves the honor.

“Do I think he belongs in the Hall of Fame? I don’t think anybody who participates in corruption of the game as he did belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Vincent exclaimed. “I think there should be a moral dimension to honors. Otherwise, we’re going to have to have the ceremony in prison yards, because we’ll have to have the prisoner come out of his cell to be honored in the prison yard. I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

Vincent concluded that Rose was never fully contrite over his gambling issues and would have been included if he had been.

Rose is still the all-time hit King despite having retired from playing in 1986. He is also a three-time World Series champion.

