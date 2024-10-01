Ex-NCAA track star Shelby Daniele Dead at Only 23

Former college track star Shelby Daniele has died at only 23 years of age, Cal Poly has announced.

The college told fans that the athletics program was “deeply saddened” to learn of the young woman’s untimely passing. Daniele died only a few months after graduating with distinction after earning a master’s degree in agriculture, Fox News reported.

“Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years, graduating from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction,” Cal Poly said in a statement.

“She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain, and a school record holder, but more importantly, she was an incredible teammate and leader. She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart, and was a role model for so many,” the school added.

It was later reported that the runner died of a brain aneurysm.

The cause of death was revealed in a Facebook post by Brian Brandenburg, the father of one of Daniele’s former classmates.

While paying tribute to his daughters, Brandenburg pointed out that Daniele was the “driving force” for his daughter, Eva, who sought to run track like Daniele.

“My joy is crushed tonight. The young lady that was the driving force in Eva’s decision to run Track at Cal Poly, Shelby Daniele, passed away last night of a brain aneurysm,” Brandenburg wrote in his Facebook post.

“Completely heartbreaking. This is Eva’s 3rd day of classes and practice. Hug your children every time you can and tell them you love them every day. Please say a prayer for Shelby and her family,” he added.

Daniele holds the Cal Poly Mustangs record for the fastest indoor 200m running the event at 24.69 seconds.

At 11.58, she is the second fastest all-time in school history in the indoor 60m and the 100m and placed second in the 200m at the 2024 Big West Championships.

Daniele finished 43rd with a time of 23.65 at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Arkansas on May 23, her final collegiate event.

