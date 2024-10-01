VIDEO: Three Men Arrested During Massive Brawl at Cardinals Game

Three men were arrested at State Farm Stadium on Sunday for brawling during the Arizona Cardinals game, which left one man bloodied.

The incident reportedly began when two women pushed one another, which resulted in a three-on-one attack between four men. Footage of the fight went viral on social media, showing it escalate out of control once security got involved. Even as security and law enforcement officers began to take some men away, the fight only continued. Per TMZ:

It all went down in the upper deck of State Farm Stadium as the home team was taking on the Washington Commanders … when for some reason — a whole bunch of Cards supporters turned on each other. Following several big blows, the combatants got in a bit of a wrestling match — yet once authorities arrived on scene, things appeared to calm down.

But just as the Tillman fan began leaving the scene, another man appeared to come out of nowhere …. and fired off yet another haymaker.

“One female fell down,” a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety told TMZ. “A male friend ran after the suspect … brushing by other males before a fight ensued.”

According to the New York Post, the brawl marks “the second vicious fight that occurred during this weekend’s NFL action after a video surfaced of a brawl at the Falcons game against the Chiefs where a fan could be stomping on the head of another fan during a fight in the 300s section.”