The NFL has launched an investigation after a fan was seen on video throwing a drink at Bengals player Chase Brown in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

The incident occurred as Brown was walking off the field and into the tunnel during the Bengals’ 34-24 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Daily Mail reports.

Brown did not react to the incident and kept walking toward the locker room.

The running back did address the incident later, saying that he didn’t see where the drink was coming from, but added that it “happened out of nowhere,” and after he saw the video, he thought, “damn, that’s really what happened.”

“Nobody wants that,” he exclaimed.

NFL Players Association representative Michael Thomas told ESPN that they will try to identify the drink-pouring fan, “and then we’ll go from there.” He added, “But that should never happen to a player.”

If the fan is identified, he or she could face a lifetime ban from all NFL stadiums and events.

No one has been identified as of yet.

