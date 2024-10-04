Anonymous Voter Chooses Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year, Preventing Unanimous Vote for Caitlin Clark

There is no question that WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark deserves to be the unanimous choice for the league’s Rookie of the Year award this year, but one journalist voter stole that honor from her.

Like the many jealous players who constantly bashed her, kicked her, poked her in the face, and otherwise tried to harm her on the court this season, Clark had to suffer one more assault for her rookie year as a lone sports journalist had to make a political statement by voting for the Chicago Sun’s player Angel Reese instead of going along with the other 66 voters who picked Clark for the top rookie honor.

The vote for Rookie of the Year is determined by a poll of two sports journalists from each WNBA market, along with other WNBA writers, reporters, and broadcasters. The league does not publish a list of how each of its 67 voters votes, so unless someone speaks out, we won’t know which journalist sabotaged Clark’s unanimous vote.

But the game stats alone show that Clark is far and away the better player of the 2024 rookie class, and Angel Reese’s stats don’t even come close. So, the journalist’s vote against Caitlin Clark was clearly a political statement. To name a few of the records that Clark broke in her rookie season, she broke the rookie scoring record, the rookie 3-point record, and the league single-season assists record. Clark also led the league in assists per game at 8.4. Not only did she become the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double, but she also did it twice.

During the season, Clark averaged 19.2 points (seventh in the league), 8.4 assists (first), and 5.7 rebounds.

Clark will receive a $5,150 payday bonus and a personalized trophy for winning Rookie of the Year.

The 21-year-old star said she was “incredibly honored” by the award.

“I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season – my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds,” she said in her statement.

