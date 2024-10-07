Caitlin Clark to Compete in Annika Sorenstam’s LPGA Pro-Am in November

Caitlin Clark is currently resting after an action-packed year that included a trip to the NCAA Women’s Final Four and the WNBA playoffs.

However, her siesta will not last much longer.

On Monday, it was announced that Clark will compete at LPGA great Annika Sorenstam’s annual event, The Annika, from November 11 to 17.

“I love golf so the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

The LPGA touts The Annika as “a grant-giving initiative to celebrate and amplify girls and women in sports and education.”

Sorenstam lauded Clark’s on-court achievements and said how “excited” she was to meet her.

“I have been following Caitlin’s career during college and now on the WNBA stage, and what she is doing to bring attention to women’s sports both on and off the court is outstanding,” Sorenstam said. “I’m excited to meet Caitlin and for her to join us at Pelican Golf Club in November in what will be an exciting week for women’s sports.”