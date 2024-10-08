Indiana Fever rookie of the year Caitlin Clark has brought millions of new fans to the WNBA, but as many of those fans are being accused of “racism,” the team’s new president is looking to re-brand.

Kelly Krauskopf, the Fever’s new president of basketball operations, introduced herself to the press on Tuesday and insisted that one of her goals is to remake the team just like tech giant Apple or any other high-profile brand, according to Fox News.

“We have a foundational player in Caitlin Clark, and we’re going to continue to add to that. But I want this team to be a leader in the country and an enduring brand like Apple. We have a real opportunity here,” Krauskopf told the media.

Krauskopf said she intends to spend a lot of time focusing on the team’s new-found fans.

“This is the moment where it takes a generation some time to get to that level,” Krauskopf continued. “I would tell our players, ‘Look, we’re building this for someone else. We’re building this for someone’s 10-year-old daughter now,’ because that’s what you do. We wanted to keep moving it forward, pushing it forward, and paying it forward.”

“I know what kind of support we have, and we have it, and that’s where I feel empowered and very confident in the direction that we’re going because we have that level of support.”

The new chief added that Clark will be the focus of rebuilding the team for the future.

“If you’re a smart basketball player and you watch the way [Caitlin Clark] plays, you would want to play with her,” Krauskopf said.

Clark is certainly a good basis for building a top-notch team.

As Fox News noted, “Clark drew a WNBA record 1.84 million viewers to her first playoff game against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 22, while competing with NFL Sunday. She followed it up with another record audience of 2.54 million viewers for Game 2. Clark and the Indiana Fever lost both those games, however, sending Clark home for the offseason.”

Krauskopf has a tricky road to her rebranding. Many of these new fans have been accused of being “racists” by players such as Alyssa Thomas, Angel Reese, and others.

These left-wing WNBA players, many of whom are black and LGBT, are claiming that the new fans who have streamed to the league thanks to Clark are “racists” for speaking out and being shocked at how these players often mistreated Clark on the court. Fans were infuriated when these players were seen kicking her, pushing her, bashing her in the face, and tripping her, not to mention how they bad-mouthed Clark off the court.

Indeed, the members of the necrotic WNBA establishment are so upset that a white girl from the Midwest could become the most popular player of them all that the sports journalists could not give her a unanimous vote for Rookie Of The Year, even though just by her stats alone it was clear she deserved it.

These players are so enraged by Clark that they even tried to get a journalist’s credentials revoked because she asked too many questions about the 22-year-old Fever star.

Making matters worse for these Clark haters, the WNBA’s ratings for the league’s playoffs crashed the second the Fever was out of the hunt for the championship.

