American Sports Commissioners Join Robert Kraft’s Anti-Hate Campaign

All eight commissioners of America’s pro sports teams have joined to support New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s anti-hate campaign.

The leaders of MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, NWSL, WNBA, and NASCAR all signed onto Kraft’s newest venture entitled “Timeout Against Hate,” NBC News reports.

The campaign is sponsored by Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which he launched in 2019 during an uptick in attacks on Jewish people. Kraft, who is himself Jewish, secured $50 million for the new campaign, donated by the eight sports leagues.

“Why in sports do you take a timeout?” Kraft explained. “You do when you want to regroup, you want to make adjustments, you want to win. We hope that this campaign will recalibrate the momentum in the country against hate.”

Ads for the campaign will appear on TV and online and feature a list of sports celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Billie Jean King, Candace Parker, and Joe Torre, among others. The first ad will appear during Thursday Night Football on Oct. 10.

The eight commissioners gathered for the first time in the same place when they appeared with Kraft in the main conference room of the NFL’s New York offices.

“Something like this has never happened before,” Kraft said proudly. “It’s the first time we had a convening like this. They all agreed to do it, and they want to do it.”

Kraft added that the upcoming election could be an inflection point.

“I realized that no matter what happens in the election, the hate that’s going to come post-election — and I hope I’m wrong — but I believe it’s going to be terrible,” Kraft exclaimed. “Doing this campaign roughly a month before the election and carrying it through the end of the year, I hope it will ameliorate the negativity, the hate that I see happening in that period.”

Kraft could be very right about the 2024 election. With the Democrat Party increasingly placating and accepting virulent antisemitic actors being part of their Party, a Kamala Harris win could be seen by these haters as carte blanche to ramp up their attacks on Jews and Israel in America.

