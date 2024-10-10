Tom Brady Donates $100k to Hurricane Victims: ‘Stay Strong, Florida’

Tom Brady has come through for the people of Florida before, and he’s doing it again when they need it most.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ announced on Thursday that he is donating $100,000 to Hurricane Milton victims as the Sunshine State deals with the aftermath of the devastating Category 3 storm.

“In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I’ll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need,” said Brady, who is also a resident of Florida.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out any way you’re able,” Brady said.

“Stay safe, and stay strong Florida.”Brady won his first six Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, where he played for the first 20 years of his career before leaving for the Buccaneers in 2020. The winning ways followed the future Hall of Famer to Tampa as he and the Bucs knocked off the Chiefs to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship in his first season.Currently, Brady is a Fox Sports color analyst who recently covered the Bucs big win against Philadelphia.Hurricane Milton has had a devastating impact on Florida, with several reported deaths and injuries and more than 3 million people without power.