VIDEO: Chargers Jim Harbaugh Suddenly Leaves Game with Mystery Illness, Returns Minutes Later

The Chargers have sent many players to the blue injury tent this year. However, on Sunday, the tent received a surprise visit from the head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Mere minutes after kickoff, Harbaugh left the sidelines and ran into the tent to be examined. He was then seen heading off into the locker room for further examination. During this time, Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter handled coaching duties.

The Chargers listed Harbaugh as questionable to return with an undisclosed illness.

Under Minter’s guidance, the Chargers matriculated down the field and scored a field goal on the opening drive.

However, Minter’s guidance would not last long, as Harbaugh was seen making his way to the sidelines shortly after that.

After the game, Harbaugh told reporters he had suffered a heart-related issue.

“It’s called atrial flutter,” Harbaugh said. “I got into an episode today. Doctors checked me out, and it got back to normal sinus rhythm.”

According to Pro Football Talk, “Harbaugh said he had two other similar episodes, one in 1999 and one during a 2012 Monday Night Football game when he was coaching the 49ers. He had a heart procedure in 2012 to address the issue, and Harbaugh said he will see his cardiologist on Monday because of Sunday’s recurrence.”

Despite the rough and bizarre start, the Chargers picked up a much-needed win and ended a two-game losing skid by beating the Broncos 23-16.