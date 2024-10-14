Paraguayan Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Launches OnlyFans Site

Luana Alonso, the Paraguayan Olympian who gained headlines worldwide during last summer’s Olympic Games more for activities outside the pool than in, is making headlines outside the water again.

TMZ Sports reports that the 20-year-old former swimmer is launching her post-athletic career by taking her talents with OnlyFans. For a $35 subscription, subscribers can access her work.

Given the pics Alonso posts on her Instagram account, it’s safe to say subscribers will not find her sharing thoughts on current events or reading Scripture when they access her page. Well, at least she won’t likely be reading Scripture or talking politics while fully clothed.

“Alonso announced her retirement from the sport after failing to reach the semifinals in the women’s 100-meter butterfly in Paris … saying at the time she planned to continue her studies in the United States,” TMZ Sports reports.