Sunday Night Football Initially Removed Nick Bosa’s MAGA Hat TV Appearance Until Fans Revolted

NFL fans raised a furor after Sunday Night Football’s social media tried to edit out 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa’s hilarious TV appearance wearing his Donald Trump MAGA hat.

During Sunday’s on-field interviews after the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24, as NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark was interviewing quarterback Brock Purdy, Bosa snuck up behind the two, stuck his head up between them, and pointed to his Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” cap.

Bosa’s stunt had the whole screen of players and interviewers laughing after he ran back out of frame.

“Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there,” Stark joked.

Unsurprisingly, social media exploded over Bosa’s playful stunt, and everyone talked about the TV clip.

Everyone, that is, except Sunday Night Football’s social media, which tried to memory hole the incident by refusing to post about it. In fact, the X account went so far as to edit out Bosa’s intrusion into the interview.

Fans were not at all happy with the censorship:

After fans took SNF to task for editing the clip, the X account reposted the video in its entirety.

