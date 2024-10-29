JD Vance Rips Tim Walz’s Video Game Gaffe, Low Football IQ

Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance ripped Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz over his recent campaign video game event launched to try and make an appeal to young male voters.

Walz, who has touted his time as a high school football coach — though he was just an assistant — but despite his celebrated manliness, the Harris-Walz Democrat ticket seems to be bleeding support among young male voters. So, to solve that voter deficit, Walz recently hosted an event during a livestream event to play Madden football on Twitch.

Walz, though, made a strange comment during the live stream when he insisted that New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “could run a mean pick 6,” Fox News reported.

“And I can call an audible on the play,” Walz added. “We both know that if you take the time to draw up a playbook, you’re gonna use it.”

Informed football fans, though, quickly pointed out that a “pick six” is not a play but the result of a defensive player making an interception and running the ball for a six-point touchdown.

Vance piled on.

“Those of you that know football know that you don’t run a pick-six. A pick-six is something that happens accidentally on the football field. You run like a spread offense or a West Coast offense,” Vance needled.

Vance also noted that a real football guy would know all this, especially if he was supposed to be a coach. He even joked that Trump knows “more about working at McDonald’s than Kamala Harris does,” in reference to Donald Trump’s popular McDonald’s campaign event, where he worked at a McDonald’s.

“Politics is a little absurd from time to time, and sometimes we oughta poke fun at the absurdity of our political process,” Vance added.

