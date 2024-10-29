Texas Tech Coach ‘Addressing’ Kicker Reese Burkhardt’s ‘Trump 24! MAGA’ Message

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire claims he and staff are “addressing” an on-field political demonstration by kicker Reese Burkhardt, who flashed a pro-Trump message during Saturday’s game.

After Burkhardt ran for a touchdown, he pulled up his jersey to reveal a political message reading, “Trump 24! MAGA.” McGuire, though, wasn’t amused and told the media that the issue was being handled internally.

“We have addressed it. We will continue to address it. We’re addressing internally,” McGuire said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “You know, it’s always one of the things as far as whenever you’re dealing with young adults, the really young adults, I guess, the choices that we make and when we make them and when you share it.”

“I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball, sports like that, it’s a team sport. You always want to make sure that you’re putting your team in the best situation. And there’s places that you express your opinion and, you know, I don’t think necessarily that’s a time or the place,” the coach added.

“As far as with him, we’re going to deal with it. Dealt with it on Saturday and continue to talk through stuff and find the best solution and keep it in-house,” he concluded.

McGuire also said he was unaware that Burkhardt’s jersey had a political message under it before the game.

