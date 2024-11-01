REPORT: NFL Waiting Until After the Election to Decide Nick Bosa’s Fate for Crashing Interview with MAGA Hat

In an election year full of political maneuvering, the NFL appears to be making its own calculated political move.

According to a report from CBS Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the NFL is postponing its decision over whether to fine 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa for crashing an NBC post-game interview while wearing a MAGA hat until “later next week,” in other words, after the election.

“Source to @NFLonCBS: The NFL is looking into Nick Bosa wearing a MAGA hat Sunday postgame,” Jones wrote on X. “There will not be a determination on any potential fine until later next week. I’m told there is no consideration for any potential suspension.”

Last Sunday, Bosa ran up during Melissa Stark’s post-game interview with 49ers QB Brock Purdy and pointed to his MAGA hat before running off.

According to the NFL Football Operations website, fines for the previous week are posted at 4 P.M. EST on the following Saturday. The reported delay in a determination in Bosa’s case until several days later is highly unusual.

Why would the league wait before deciding whether to fine Bosa and for how much?

As Breitbart Sports reported earlier this week, the NFL has had a policy of not allowing former President Trump to “weaponize” the league, going back to the Kaepernick protests.

If the NFL were to announce a Bosa suspension on Saturday, It would give President Trump ample time to blast the league before Tuesday’s election.

The league has rules on the books prohibiting what Bosa did Sunday night.

As the NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8, “Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

As for rules about political messaging, the rulebook is clear.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season.”

The 49ers have a bye week. Their next game will be on November 10 against the Bucs.