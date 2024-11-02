Donald Trump Tees Off on Mark Cuban with Epic Golf Insult

This week, Mark Cuban made himself a target by saying that former President Trump does not surround himself with “strong, intelligent women.”

Donald Trump responded to Cuban’s insult in epic style.

On ABC’s The View on Thursday, Cuban blasted Trump’s female staffers and supporters, saying, “[Y]ou never see [Trump] around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them[.]”

Trump was not amused at having the intelligence of his female staffers and supporters called into question.

“Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy who thinks he’s ‘hot stuff’ but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong; I surround myself with the strongest of women – With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong,” Trump said in an X post on Thursday.

Trump went on to dismiss Cuban as a political wannabe.

“This guy is such a fool; he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, ‘Look, Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do; I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.’ In any event, that affected him greatly because he’s a very insecure guy and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote.

Then Trump went for an epic golf slap: “Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!”

“I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a “baby!” All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement,” the former president concluded.

For his part, Cuban tried to “explain” his insult to Trump supporters, but his pretzel logic may only have made matters worse.

Cuban went on his X feed and told his followers, “Let’s clarify something…”

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” I’m happy to clarify that

1. I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent. 2. I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.

After that convoluted explanation failed to work, Cuban then said his words ” didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did.” And added, “I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters, or employees. Current or former.”

