WATCH: Rams Star Puka Nacua Ejected for Throwing Punch at Seahawks Player

Puka Nacua is regarded as one of the nicest players in all of football, but even nice guys can get pushed too far.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception to Seahawks defender Riq Woolen. During the return, Seattle corner Coby Bryant aggressively blocked Nacua, which provoked a reaction from the ordinarily easy-going receiver.

The punch was nothing Oleksandr Usyk would be impressed by, but a punch is a punch, and in the NFL, that means an automatic ejection.

Nacua finished with one catch for 11 yards, and the Rams lost a vital part of their offense in a critical division game.

The Rams would prevail, though, as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson made a spectacular one-handed grab in overtime to seal the win, 26-20.

The Rams advanced to 4-4, and the Seahawks fell to 4-5. Next up, the Rams will get a nice 10-day break before hosting the Dolphins. The Seahawks will have two weeks to lick their wounds before heading to San Francisco to take on the archrival 49ers.