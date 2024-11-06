WNBA Star Angel Reese ‘Disappointed in America’ After Trump’s Resounding Election Victory

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese says she woke up “speechless” and ” disappointed” in America after President-Elect Trump’s convincing electoral victory Thursday night.

“I’m so disappointed in America…. Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?” Reese wrote.

“As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…”

Nonetheless, Reese vowed to persevere and focus on “positive” thoughts to overcome her disappointment with America.

If Reese was disappointed with the American people’s voting choices, she must have been very unhappy. As of this writing, President Trump has either won or is on his way to winning 312 electoral votes. He smashed through the “blue wall” and flipped Georgia, which went for Biden in 2020 and is also on track to flip Arizona and Nevada.

Trump’s victory was so complete that he currently enjoys a lead of over 4.6 million in the popular vote.