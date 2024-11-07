Stephen A. Smith Blames Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama for ‘Alienating’ Voters

ESPN sports pundit Stephen A. Smith took aim at celebrities like Oprah and Michelle Obama for trying to “guilt” voters into electing Kamala Harris to the White House after the 2024 election that gave Donald Trump a belated second term.

On Tuesday, the voters clearly gave Donald Trump the nod to complete a bifurcated presidency. Still, as far as Smith is concerned, some of Harris’s celebrity supporters are the reason Trump won, Fox News reported.

“In the end, celebrities, who are worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, who most American citizens feel are incredibly detached from their way of life and their quality of life, were not going to get away and guilt them into doing something different than what their experience says is going on and what they should do about it,” Smith said on his Wednesday edition of the Stephen A. Smith Show.

He then played a clip of former TV talk show giant Oprah Winfrey absurdly telling voters that if they don’t vote for Kamala, they will never have the opportunity to vote again.

Smith blasted Oprah for her idiotic proclamation.

“This is the kind of stuff that alienates an electorate, alienates a voter,” Smith exclaimed. “Because the freedom that you tell them you have, you try to confiscate morally by letting them know, you ain’t worth a damn unless you vote the way we say you should vote. Who’s going to go for that in a general election? With an economy rife with inflation, with over 12 million people crossing the border … the value of their dollars dissipating before our very eyes.”

The commentator next took aim at the hateful claims Michelle Obama made as she stumped for Harris when Obama told blacks that if they didn’t vote for Harris, they were essentially race traitors.

“If we don’t agree with you, we’re against you?” the exasperated Smith asked. “How do you think the men felt about that? So we have to do what you tell us to do; otherwise, we’re anti-you? You thought that worked? Do y’all know anything about most men? You think that’s going to work?”

It should be remembered that Smith was a Harris supporter and voter. He even predicted that she would easily beat Donald Trump. But once the dust settled in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after Election Day, not only had Trump won, but he increased his support among all minorities, including blacks.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston