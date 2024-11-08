Simone Biles Makes Bold Demand of Biden Before Leaving Office

U.S. Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles calls on President Joe Biden to “make some things shake” in his final weeks as president before President-Elect Trump takes the oath of office.

Following President-Elect Trump’s sweeping electoral victory in Tuesday’s election, Biles took to X and told President Biden to make big moves on behalf of women.

“Mr Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure,” Biles wrote, ending the post with “xoxo the women in America.”

Biles didn’t confine her election takes to X. On Instagram, she blasted voters for choosing Trump.

The gold-medal-winning Olympian captioned a post that read, “Supporting a convicted felon over a woman is f—ing insane,” with a message that said, “f*cking insane!”

Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Biles in a 2022 White House ceremony. Though, she made no overt statements political statements during the recent election cycle, she certainly has made her feelings known after the fact.

Biles joins other pro athletes such as the WNBA’s Angel Reese and San Francisco long snapper Taybor Pepper, in making public statement lamenting the Democrats defeat.