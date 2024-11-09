REPORT: Plane Carrying Auburn Men’s Basketball Team Diverted Due to In-Flight Brawl Among Players

The plane carrying the Auburn Tigers to Houston for their pivotal early-season matchup against the Houston Cougars on Saturday had to divert after only being airborne for a short time after a fight erupted between players in the cabin, according to a report.

WBRC in Birmingham reports that the pilot announced he was turning the plane around and heading back to Auburn because “a bunch of basketball players were fighting.”

Audio obtained by WBMA reveals details of a steadily escalating situation that led to an emergency diversion and police being called.

The audio shows that the pilot requested permission to divert the aircraft and that the “sheriff or police” be present for their arrival.

“Well, that’s where they came out of, and the fight has been contained,” the pilot said. “We talked to the coach, and then there’s a nurse on board – we’ve talked to them.”

The pilot can be heard saying, “We’ve got an altercation on board. . . . We’ve got a bunch of basketball players fighting.” The pilot clarified it was a “physical altercation,” and at least one player had been “bloodied.”

According to Justin Hokanson of On3sports, the players involved were Auburn freshman F Jahki Howard and senior F Ja’Heim Hudson.

The 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers will take on the 4th-ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday at 9:30 EST.