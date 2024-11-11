Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Triggers Lefties by Joining Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Wearing MAG Hat

Leftists on social media were triggered after photos revealed that NHL legend Wayne Gretzky attended a victory party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and even wore a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Gretzky, known among hockey fans as “The Great One,” attended the party alongside his wife, Janet, his son, Trevor, daughter Paulina, and Paulina’s husband, Dustin Johnson, Fox News reported.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats and other leftists on social media quickly went into despair over Gretzky’s support for the president-elect.

While most seemed to be happy to see Gretzky in his MAGA hat, a lot of liberals found the photos just added to their despair over the amazing Trump landslide election.

Of course, Gretzky got far more social media support for his visit to Florida than he did detractors.

