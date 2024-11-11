President-elect Donald Trump celebrated San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for his “Make America Great Again” enthusiasm on the field.

Nick Bosa, who recently received a $13,000 fine from the NFL for crashing an interview wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, had a terrific game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and celebrated with a Trumpian dance on the field after sacking the quarterback.

Trump celebrated Bosa’s fanship by writing on Truth Social, “NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER.”

Bosa previously said after being fined for crashing an interview with a MAGA hat that it was worth it.

“It was well worth it,” he told reporters. “I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got.”

According to Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook, players are “prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.