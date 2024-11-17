REPORT: Raiders PR Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Question About Trump Dance Celebration

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers joined the NFL’s latest celebration trend on Sunday when he hit the “Trump Dance” after catching a touchdown pass. While Bowers and thousands in the stands and online seemed entertained by the dance, the Raiders public relations team may not be as amused.

Bowers gave the Silver & Black in the third quarter of their game against Miami when he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

After the game, a game the Raiders ended up losing 34-19, Bowers was asked about the dance move.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers said, according to USA Today. “I watched the UFC fight last night, and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool.”

However, following this answer, USA Today reported that the Raider’s PR team cut Bowers’s media availability.

Bowers was far from the only player to hit the Trump Dance during Week 11—Detroit defenders Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez also performed the move.

As did Titans receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

It’s unknown as of this time if any other players were asked about the dance or if their media availabilities were cut short.