Metal Debris Falls from the Roof of AT&T Stadium Before Texans-Cowboys Game

Before Monday night’s game, the biggest danger at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium was blinding sunlight coming through stadium windows. Now, a new threat has emerged: falling metal debris.

Mere hours before kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys, a large piece of what appeared to be sheet metal fell from the stadium roof onto the field. Monday night was the first time in years that the Cowboys had opened the roof for a game. After the incident, the Cowboys closed the roof.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible.”

Another piece of metal appeared loose and in danger of falling, but stadium staff bolted it in place.