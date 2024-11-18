UFC’s Jim Miller Wants ‘Justice for Peanut’ the Squirrel, Rooting for DOGE to ‘Clean Up’ Govt Spending

UFC star Jim Miller says he is rooting for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to aim their DOGE efforts at government waste, but he also wants “justice” for Peanut, the squirrel.

Miller — who leads the UFC with the most wins at 27 — spoke to Joe Rogan on Saturday after he took down Damon Jackson at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and Miller told Rogan that he has got his hopes up for some big changes with Trump coming back to the White House, Fox News reported

“New York, I got one thing to say first – we need justice for Peanut. It’s not just a squirrel,” Miller said. “It’s all the kids that went hungry that night and all the other things the money and resources could have been put to.

Miller is referring to the outrageous action by the State of New York where a man was keeping a pe,t a squirrel named Peanut. The animal had become a social media sensation until the officials battered down the man’s door, took possession of the unoffending animal, and killed it under the claim that it was illegal to keep a wild animal as a pet.

The killing of the squirrel outraged millions and has been used as a prime example of horrendous government overreach.

Miller also had another political target in mind during his chat with Rogan.

“Hopefully, that DOGE will clean things up at the state level,” he said.

“DOGE” is one of Donald Trump’s new cost-cutting initiatives.

After winning the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump moved to appoint Tesla chief Elon Musk and businessman and former GOP rival for the party’s nomination Vivek Ramaswamy, to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which the president-elect hopes can pinpoint government waste so it can be targeted for budget cutting.

