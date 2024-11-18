WATCH: Pickleball Player Violently Kicks Opponent in the Face During Tournament

If you thought UFC 309 was the only sporting event where people were getting kicked in the face this weekend, you are mistaken.

For this particular outbreak of violence, we go to the Pickleball courts, where a game that was mainly developed for older people became the scene of a shocking outburst of violence where a relatively youthful-looking competitor kicked another relatively youthful opponent in the face after a handshake gone wrong near the net.

According to The Kitchen Pickleball, the on-court assault occurred after the tournament’s final point – not that the importance of the moment excuses the behavior.

The man who was kicked in the face lay motionless for a few moments but then rose to his knees as other competitors rushed to escort the assailant from the court.

According to The Kitchen Pickleball, the assailant will likely be banned from all future tournaments. He should probably also be brought up on charges.