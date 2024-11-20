U.S. Soccer’s Christian Pulisic Claims Trump Dance Not Political: ‘Thought It Was Funny’

U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic says he was not making a political statement when he performed the “Trump dance” after making a goal on Monday.

During the USMNT’s 4-2 win against Jamaica on Monday night, Pulisic became the latest professional athlete to perform the now-famous Trump dance after making a goal.

WATCH:

Several of Pulisic’s teammates also joined in on his Trump dance routine:

But Pulisic is now saying that the dance was not about politics. As far as he is concerned, the little dance is simply “funny” and fun to do.

“Well, obviously, that’s the Trump dance,” the player told The Athletic. “It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny.

“It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and I thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it. I hope some people did, at least,” the soccer star insisted.

Pulisic and his teammates are but a few of the growing number of athletes who indulge in a little Trumpian prance after making a great play.

The “Trump Dance” has exploded across the NFL over the last two weeks. It started in Week 10 with the 49ers’ Nick Bosa, who celebrated sacking the Dolphins quarterback by performing a little Donald Trump dance. Then, the following week, players on three other teams joined the dance craze.

Athletes from other sports are also joining the craze. Also this week, LPGA golfer Charley Hull performed a quick Trump dance move on the course. And UFC fighter Jon Jones did his version of the dance last weekend.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston