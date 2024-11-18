VIDEO: Star LPGA Golfer Hits the Trump Dance on the Greens

The Trump Dance has swept the NFL, College Football, and even the UFC Octagon, but that’s not the only place where the celebration is sweeping the sports nation.

Charley Hull of Britain, a rising LPGA golf star and the world’s 12th-ranked female golfer, busted out the Trump Dance during the final round of The Annika on Sunday as she battled the world’s top female golfer, Nelly Korda.

While the Trump Dance has become widespread among American athletes, this is one of the first times a foreign athlete has performed it.

Korda eventually defeated Hull and two other golfers to win the tournament by three shots.

Several NFL players it the Trump Dance on Sunday. As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports, “Early in the NFL’s Sunday schedule, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did his version of the Trump dance as he celebrated a third-quarter touchdown.”

Lions defenders Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez took part as well.

As did Titans receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

In one instance, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was asked about his Trump Dance, only for the Raiders PR team to shut down his media availability immediately after.

I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers said, according to USA Today. “I watched the UFC fight last night, and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool.”

However, following this answer, USA Today reported that the Raider’s PR team cut Bowers’s media availability.

Raiders PR has not released any official statement on their reasoning for ending the media availability.