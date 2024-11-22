VIDEO: Jason Kelce Shouted at by Angry Autograph Seeker: ‘You’re Nothing!’

Former Eagles star and current ESPN analyst Jason Kelce was loudly and profanely berated by an autograph seeker in Hollywood Thursday night after filming an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Shouting from behind a fence as Kelce and his entourage attempted to get into a vehicle, the autograph seeker unloaded on Kelce in a ferocious tirade captured on video.

“I don’t care,” the man shouted. “F*ck the autograph. It’s the attitude.”

Kelce attempted to defuse the situation by reasoning with the man and explaining that he doesn’t sign autographs for people who follow him but to no avail.

“I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I’m going,” Kelce said.

The man strenuously denied following Kelce and pointed out his history of obtaining autographs at that particular spot.

“Morgan f*ck*ing Freeman did it with a busted hand. That’s 100 times bigger than your sorry *ss. You got a podcast, and you think you’re a hotshot? You’re nothing!”

Instead of responding angrily, Kelce told the man, “I love you,” and came over to sign the autographs.

“Listen, man, I’m not trying to be rude. I’m not trying to be mean,” Kelce said as he walked up to the group of autograph seekers.

Kelce’s “I love you” apparently disarmed the heckler, who then stopped shouting and said he was “ashamed” of his actions.

“I have love for you, OK, and I’m sorry. I didn’t mean anything [by] it. I promise you,” Kelce said.

Of course, the image of the future Hall of Fame offensive lineman walking up to him could also have contributed to the autograph seeker’s change in demeanor.

In the end, both men admitted to not being proud of how they handled the situation.