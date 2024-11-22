WATCH: Steelers’ George Pickens Restrained After Fighting Browns Player During Final Play

Wide receiver George Pickens seemed to go off the rails in a violent fit in the final seconds of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday.

As the clock ran out, Pickens had to be physically pulled away from Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II after a desperate Hail Mary pass failed, ending the game.

During the pass, though, Pickens can be seen on the game video grabbing Newsome and dragging him off the field, where he then began wailing on the player.

The starting point of the incident shows Pickens’ bum-rushing Newsome out of the end zone and onto the sidelines. A close-up shot reveals Pickens wailing on Newsome and then being dragged away.

WATCH:

This is not the first that Pickens has gone off the rails on the field. In Oct., he grabbed another player’s face mask and knocked him to the ground:

Not long after that, he slammed a Washington Commanders player to the dirt for no legitimate reason:

He even refused to give the Browns any credit for winning Thursday’s game and insisted it was just the cold and snow that beat the Steelers, not the Browns, saying, “The conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all.”

Regardless, Greg Newsome II was wholly unimpressed with Pickens and his antics. After the game, Newsome took to his X account to call Pickens a “fake tough guy.”

