Teen Girl Blasts High School for Allowing Trans Athlete: ‘LGBTQ is Shoved Down Our Throats’

A teen cross-country runner at a California high school is ripping school officials for forcing the girls to accept a transgender teammate and says that trans athletes are neither fair nor safe.

Kylie Morrow, a 16-year-old athlete from Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, spoke out after school officials censored two of her teammates for wearing t-shirts reading “Save Girls Sports.” The administrators outrageously said that the girls’ shirts were no different than wearing a “swastika.” The two girls were singled out by the school and then sued their school over the incident.

The girls allege that the school forced a boy who identifies as a girl onto the varsity team, even though the boy never attended practices nor met other academic requirements, and then removed one of the girls from the team to make room for the trans student.

For her part, student Kylie Morrow spoke out during a November 21 Riverside Unified School District board meeting in support of the girls who are being censored and insisted that girls should be allowed to support the cause of saving women’s sports from incursions by trans athletes, Fox News reported.

“I’m constantly affected by the actions taken place this season, and I have been around the females, and just my team in general, who have felt almost silenced to speak out about i, because the whole LGBTQ is shoved down our throats!” Morrow said during her time at the mic.

“We live in a society where it’s almost impossible to speak out on it without facing repercussions,” she said.

“It feels as though that my school and the school district is choosing to support one person instead of the whole team,” Morrow added. “To see the athletic director turn around and tell my teammates that their shirts that say, ‘Save girl’s sports’ be compared to a swastika, that is not okay. These girls feel silenced, they felt silenced, and when they finally did something to speak out against it . . . they were completely stabbed in the back.”

The teen also said that allowing boys to play on girls’ teams creates an “unsafe” environment for biological girls.

“It is not okay that I have to be in position, and I have to see a male in booty shorts, and having to see that around me, as a 16-year-old girl, I don’t see that as a safe environment,” Morrow insisted. “Going into a locker room and seeing males in there, I don’t find that safe. I don’t find going to the bathroom safe when there’s guys in there. It’s not okay. I’m a 16-year-old girl!”

One of the girls who filed a lawsuit against the school was heartbroken after being tossed off the school track team so officials could make room for the boy who identifies as a girl.

“My initial reaction was like, I was really surprised, because it was like, why is this happening to me?” student litigant Taylor said. “There’s a transgender student on the team. Why am I getting displaced when I’ve worked so hard and gone to all of the practices, and this student has only attended a few of the practices.”

The girls were also upset to be told that their “Save Girls Sports” shirts were equivalent to wearing a swastika.

The two girls’ attorney, Julianne Fleischer, alleges that the school violated her clients’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and Title IX protections.

“We’re seeing more and more women and young girls speak up and challenge these policies that are allowing biological boys to join and participate in these sports,” Fleischer insisted. “And so there’s lawsuits that are popping up all around the country. We’re hopeful that even with the incoming administration and Congress that, we’re going to see real positive change to Title IX that actually upholds and safeguards the rights of women to participate in their sports and to be safe and to be able to compete amongst one another.”

Indeed, more and more women and girls are finally starting to fight back against transgenderism in sports.

For instance, a girl’s high school volleyball team at a Christian school in Merced, California, recently forfeited a game because they did not wish to compete against a trans player.

The Christian high school is only one of a growing list of school teams that are refusing to play against opponents with transgender players. A lawsuit was filed this year against San Jose State University (SJSU) and the Mountain West Conference for allowing a male to play on the SJSU women’s volleyball team.

To date, five colleges have refused to play against SJSU over the school’s inclusion of transgender player Blair Fleming.

The NCAA is also being sued by several groups over its policy of allowing transgender players to play as women.

