AUDIO: Alabama Fan Loses His Mind After Upset Loss: ‘Elvis Has Left the Damn F’n Building!’

Paul Finebaum’s ESPN show has never been a place for the faint of heart. However, on Monday, a fan who sounded well on his way to a serious heart problem called in to air his grievances.

An Alabama fan known as “The Legend” called into The Paul Finabaum Show after Alabama’s shocking, upset loss to the Oklahoma Sooners and let loose one the most passionate tirades in show history directed at first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The loss to the unranked Sooners gave Alabama its third loss of the season, making it the first time a Bama squad has lost three games since 2010.

“Man, I’ve never been so embarrassed in all my life,” The Legend told Finebaum. “Three freaking losses! Are you freaking kidding me? Are you freaking kidding me? This is disgusting, man! What I seen Saturday night, that was pathetic! It was disgusting, man! You know, Paul, going from coach [Nick Saban] to coach DeBoer, it’s like going to bed married to Beyonce and waking up with Whoopi Goldberg laying next to you, brother. How do we accept it? Is this acceptable Alabama brand? Is this Alabama football? Is this what we signed up for? Is this what Bear Bryant built? Is this what Nick Saban built? Man, I’m disgusted! You ought to be disgusted, too.

“You know, I heard coach DeBoer in his press conference after the game talking about, ‘We need to learn how to do better.’ Nah, dude, all that crap’s over with. You ain’t going to the playoffs and every real Alabama fan don’t give a damn now because there’s nothing at stake! I don’t even give a damn about the Iron Bowl! I don’t even care who I piss off! I don’t care which one of you little Alabama fans get your feelings hurt because Legend keeps it 100! But damn the Iron Bowl! We’re about national championships at Alabama. I don’t give a damn about beating some weak-ass Auburn team! It’s about playoffs and championships! It’s just pathetic!”

Things have not gone well for DeBoer in his first year since replacing Nick Saban. The loss to Oklahoma marks not only the Tide’s third loss of the season but their second loss to an unranked team. While the new College Football Playoff rankings have not yet been released, Alabama’s chances of making the inaugural 12-team playoff bracket look extremely dim.