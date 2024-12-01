WATCH: Florida State’s Mike Norvell Confronts Florida’s Billy Napier, Snatches Gator Flag During Post-Game Fight

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell angrily confronted Florida head coach Billy Napier and ripped away the Gator flag after Florida players planted it at midfield following their victory over the Noles on Saturday.

After beating their rivals and host, Florida State, by a final of 31-11, the Florida Gators attempted to duplicate what Michigan, North Carolina State, and other visiting rivalry week teams had done and plant their flag in the middle of their vanquished opponent’s field.

However, like in those other cases, it ended in a full-on mini-riot.

In this case, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell got involved as he ran over to give Florida’s Billy Napier an earful for his players’ behavior. He then got directly involved by snatching and throwing the Gators flag away.

Florida State lineman Julian Armella, the player without his helmet and wearing #72, attempted to block the flag planting. However, he was grabbed by a Florida assistant coach and then punched in the face.

The scene mirrored chaotic events from earlier in the day when the visiting and underdog Michigan Wolverines planted their flag in the middle of the Block O at Ohio State after defeating the Buckeyes for the fourth time in a row.

Chaoa also ensued at the end of the North Carolina-North Carolina State game, when Wolfpack safety DK Kaufman took an NC State flag from a cheerleader, hoping to plant it at midfield. However, UNC wide receiver JJ Jones ran to the NC. State players snatched the flag and threw it into the seats.

The NCAA is expected to consider the issue of flag planting and enact rule changes next year to prevent further incidents.