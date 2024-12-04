Jemele Hill Claims She And Kamala Harris Are ‘Overqualified Black Women’ Held Back by Racism

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill has finally made her pronouncement about the 2024 election, and it might surprise you to discover that she thinks Kamala Harris lost because of “racism” and “sexism.”

Well, maybe “surprise” isn’t the word since it was predictable that she would ascribe Harris’s loss to racism and sexism because she describes everything that ails America to racism and sexism.

Immediately after the election, Hill refrained from commenting on the outcome of the 2024 election. But she is now speaking up, and what she has to say is not just predictable but arrogant, as well, because she has placed herself at the same level as a senator, vice president, and presidential candidate.

Hill took to her podcast this week to deliver her highly anticipated analysis of the recent election that sent Donald Trump headed to a bifurcated term in the White House, only the second such occurrence in U.S. history.

“I take the reelection of Donald Trump quite personally,” Hill bloviated, “because of the person themselves, but also as a black woman. And that is because I think for a lot of black women, we can relate to Kamala Harris just in the sense of some of us have been in that position before where we felt qualified, if not overqualified in many respects.”

That is quite a line, isn’t it? Hill says she is somehow “overqualified,” just like Kamala Harris, and is putting herself at Harris’s level.

Whether you think it is deserved or not, Harris does have significant life accomplishments. She rose from a lawyer to a prosecutor to a U.S. Senator and on to a vice president of the United States. And then, she was appointed the presidential nominee for one of the nation’s two largest political parties. Again, deserved or not, Harris has a long list of succeedingly higher accomplishments.

Compare that to Hill’s accomplishments — was a local sports writer in Detroit, became an ESPN commentator, got fired, was given a busywork role at The Atlantic, and has had a growing list of failed TV shows and podcasts — the contrast is striking. Calling Hill “overqualified” for much of anything seems a bit of a stretch. No?

Oh, but Hill was not done with her airing of grievances over the 2024 election.

“And I don’t think it’s by any accident that both of Trump’s presidential victories have been against women,” she continued. “I hate to use the word ‘ready,’ but at what point will America be ready for a woman to be in that role?”

“I think it’s a question we have to ask ourselves, is this like, what is it going to take? Because I see all this post-election autopsies trying to box around what I think was pretty obvious about how racism and misogyny were driving a lot of the coverage, the opinions, and even how the ‘electoriate’ [sic] saw Kamala Harris.”

Yes, this sage political commentator used a made-up word. “Electoriate” is not a word. She likely meant “electorate,” which means, in that context, the whole body of U.S. voters.

As to her point, such as it is, that Trump only won because the Democrats floated a female candidate against him both times — Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024 — the accusation seems absurd.

Firstly, Hillary only barely lost to Trump in 2016, so if “sexism” was a problem for her, it sure does not seem to have been a big one. One would imagine that if sexism were a major issue in American politics, Hillary would not even have come close to winning.

But the real problem seems to be the picks themselves, not their genders. Both Hillary and Harris ranked as some of the most unpopular people in their era of politics. Harris was so unpopular that when she tried to run for president in 2020, she came nowhere near winning a single primary before dropping out. And as VP, she was even more unpopular than Biden ahead of her elevation to the party nominee! Hillary has always been a lightning rod for criticism and has ranked among the most unpopular politicals in recent U.S. history, even during her presidential run.

Maybe if the Democrats want to run a woman, they should pick one who doesn’t already have a track record of severely negative ratings.

