Pro Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Praises Daniel Penny in ‘Random Thoughts’ Post

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson told fans his thoughts on the Daniel Penny case in a “random thoughts” post on X on Sunday.

Mickelson was apparently watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday as he tapped out his thoughts on X.

“Random thoughts Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are great in the booth. ‘Day of the Jackal’ is an incredible show,” he began his post.

He then added, “If a deranged individual threatens to kill you let’s hope there’s a Daniel Penny around.”

Penny, of course, is the man who acted to prevent a deranged man from harming others on a New York City subway car in 2023. He was ultimately charged with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. Penny was eventually found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Mickelson also commented on Penny’s exoneration on Monday.

“Finally, a little common sense. There never should have been a trial. He should be commended for selfless actions to protect the other passengers, and those who brought charges should be out of a job,” he wrote on X.

The golf great also took to his social media to thank Penny for his military service, writing, “Agree. Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual.”

