Caitlin Clark Bends Knee to the Woke Mob, Says White People Have ‘Privilege’

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was sensibly picked as Time Magazine’s “Athlete of the Year,” but despite her amazing success, Clark still feels the need to bend her knee to the league’s woke racial agenda and cite her “privilege” as a white person.

Clark’s outsized success compared to everyone else in the rest of the world of sports in 2024 (not to mention 2023) would have made it hard for Time to justify picking anyone else. Just as Donald Trump has taken to saying that his 2024 election win was “too big to rig,” Clark’s incredible rookie year in the WNBA was too big to ignore.

Yet, in her retrospective published Tuesday by Time, Clark still fell to her knees to pay homage to the WNBA’s race agenda.

In its December 10 article, Time explained that “Clark is cognizant of the racial underpinnings of her stardom.”

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark reportedly told Time in a perfectly formulated DEI statement. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Time also noted that Clark credited others with “paving the way” for her success on Saturday Night Live in April.

“Clark’s segment did include a more serious moment, as she thanked a quintet of Black women—Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Staley, and Maya Moore, Clark’s basketball hero growing up—for paving the way for her success,” the magazine waxed.

Indeed, even as the magazine pushed Clark out as its athlete of the year, it also planted the seeds of “racism” to hint that Clark really didn’t deserve the accolades.

These stars, despite their athletic prowess, were never rewarded with the same level of attention that Clark is now receiving. “America was founded on segregation and to this day is very much about Black and White,” [Golden State Valkries Temi] Fagbenle, who loved playing with Clark, writes in a text message. “In a sport dominated by Black/African-American players, White America has rallied around Caitlin Clark. The support looks mostly amazing, sometimes fanatical and territorial, sometimes racist. It seems that the Great White Hope syndrome is at play again.” Going into the WNBA season, Wilson, a two-time league champion and now three-time WNBA MVP, told the Associated Press she thought Clark’s race was a “huge” contributor to her popularity. “It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug,” Wilson said. “That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is.”

You see? Clark only got big because she is white and America is racist.

One would think that Clark should not have to bow to anyone. After all, her list of accomplishments in her first year as a basketball pro is monumental. But the race agenda reigns supreme.

Just look at all these accolades. Clark, 22, entered women’s pro basketball early this year after the Fever selected her as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She quickly became the league’s most celebrated player.

But that was just the first record that Clark broke. She went on to demolish several WNBA records, including scoring the most points by a rookie, single-season WNBA assists record (337), single-game WNBA assists record (19), single-season WNBA points by a point guard record (769), the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, and nearly ten more.

Unsurprisingly, she also was awarded Rookie Of The Year by the WNBA for her debut season.

Clark was so popular that she single-handedly raised the WNBA’s viewership by 170 percent, averaging 1.19 million viewers over her debut season.

