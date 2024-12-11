Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was burglarized on Monday night while he was busy securing a victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

“While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was away for the team’s Monday Night Football game, police were called to his Anderson Township home for a report of a break-in,” reported WLWT.

A caller to 911 said that her daughter was at home during the break-in

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside,” the caller said. “She said someone was in the house.”

The daughter then called 911 herself.

“Someone broke into my house,” she said. “It’s like completely messed up.”

“According to the incident report, the 22-year-old woman, who said she’s employed by Burrow, told deputies that when she arrived at the residence, she observed a shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked,” noted WLWT.

“In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become ‘increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups,'” it added.

