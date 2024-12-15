VIDEO: Dolphins’ Grant DuBose Stretchered off the Field After Scary Hit

A scary scene unfolded in Houston on Sunday after Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose was hit in the head and neck area by a Texans defender.

WATCH:

DuBose remained motionless on the field for over 12 minutes before being stretchered off by medics. During that time, medical staff cut away his jersey, removed his facemask, and hooked him up to oxygen and what appeared to be an EKG machine.

Calen Bullock, the Texans defender who delivered the hit on DuBose, was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness but not ejected for the game. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is already serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

Bullock’s hit will likely lead to suspension and/or a fine.

DuBose was taken to Memorial-Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he is listed in stable condition.