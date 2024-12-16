Stephen A. Smith: ‘Really Ticked Off’ Democrats Make Trump ‘Seem Right’

ESPN commentator expressed his displeasure with Democrats for making President-elect Donald Trump “seem right” by constantly suppressing the truth.

Smith was reacting to a recent report from the Justice Department that said the FBI had as many as 26 confidential informants on the ground during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. While the report did not say that FBI informants perpetuated the riot, it did admit that “4 entered the Capitol during the riot” while “an additional 13 entered the restricted area around the Capitol, which was a security perimeter established in preparation for the January 6 Electoral Certification.”

Stephen A. Smith quoted Vice President-elect JD Vance, who wrote on X, “For those keeping score at home, this was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory months ago.”

“Didn’t hear anything about that for the election. Didn’t hear anything about that when the ‘insurrection’ was broached by Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee,” said Smith. “The belief that Donald Trump was a danger to democracy and using this as a profound illuminating bullet-point to make that case.”

“Now here we are yet again finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claims when he articulated that the ‘process is rigged.’ My big issue is that I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way,” he added.

After tearing into the Democrats for hypocritically painting Republicans as having a monopoly on lies and corruption, he then concluded that they “actually made Donald Trump look like he was right instead of them.”

The ESPN commentator’s statement comes after he said President Joe Biden was “full of it” for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

“Respectfully, to the president of the United States, specifically as it pertains to that statement, you’re full of it,” he said. “I’m going to look right here, over the national airwaves, and look the president of the United States in the face and say, ‘You’re full of it.’”

