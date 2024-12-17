Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Admits to Eating Raccoon, but Prefers Squirrel

If Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Cowboys Ownner Jerry Jones ever get together for Thanksgiving, a Turkey may be spared, but no raccoon or squirrel will be safe.

During his weekly appearance on the Shan & RJ Show on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan, jones was asked about Legette’s recent comments where he spoke about eating raccoons for Thanksgiving.

When asked about Legette’s unique tastes, Jones readily admitted that he, too, enjoys similar country fare.

“I’ve eaten a lot of raccoon,” Jones responded. “The answer is yes. … It’s not uncommon at all. One of my favorites is squirrel. It’s wonderful. We all had our favorite pieces. … My mom and I would even ask for the brain of the squirrel. Delicious. Seriously.”

Jones hails from Arkansas, where, like Legette’s native South Carolina, squirrels are eaten regularly. Raccoons are likely less commonly eaten, but it is by no means unheard of for families to dine on a “trash panda.”

While all this is well and good, Cowboys fans likely didn’t envision their owner talking about eating squirrel brains when they imagined hot topics on sports talk radio in December.

However, with the Cowboys playoff hopes about as alive as a raccoon on Xavier Legette’s dinner table, here we are.