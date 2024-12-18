Donald Trump Releasing Mobile Golf Game with Personal Commentary

President-elect Donald Trump is releasing a new mobile golf game with personal commentary, proving that he is still exercising his inner businessman even as the incoming president.

In the soon-to-be released “Trump Golf: The Game,” you can follow the president as he plays various courses, including Trump National at Hudson Valley and his Blue Monster Course in Miami, according to Outkick.

Owners of the game will also be able to play as the president and will hear interesting commentary by Trump as they go.

Users will hear encouragement in Trump’s voice, such as “tremendous clubhead speed,” and amusing phrases, including “still not tired of winning.”

Buyers will have several options. The base version of the mobile game will cost $9.99, but a deluxe option will include a “Trump Signature Driver” for $99.00. The club, the developers say, will become an instant collector’s item. Also, as users play, they will accumulate points to unlock options for the game and the invitation to purchase exclusive merchandise.

It is not explained how they might do this, but there is also an option to have Donald Trump himself perform one of your game shots.

The game is set to be released in June.

