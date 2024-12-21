WATCH: Marco Rubio’s Son Scores Touchdown in Florida Gators Bowl Game

Anthony Rubio, son of Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) and running back for the Florida Gators, scored his first touchdown in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane on Friday night.

The elder Rubio paid tribute to his son in a post on X.

“Happy my son scored,” Florida senator wrote on X. “But what I am truly proud of is the joy from his teammates and that he gave all the glory to God.”

Anthony Rubio scored the Gators final touchdown in their 33-8 rout of Tulane. Following the game, Rubio, a walk-on redshirt freshman, told ESPN about the “insane” reaction from his teammates.

“I want to thank God for that. It wouldn’t have happened but for Him,” Rubio said. “That was a great experience.”

President-Elect Donald Trump has tapped Marco Rubio to be Secretary of State, and the confirmation process will begin early next year.