WNBA star Natasha Cloud, guard for the Phoenix Mercury, took aim at Elon Musk and other billionaires after the government funding bill passed, averting a shutdown before Christmas.

As Breitbart News reported all last week, the spending bill created under Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson sparked tremendous blowback from conservatives due to a dozen provisions that were either nonsensical or antithetical to President-elect Trump’s agenda. After days of debate, with Trump surrogate Elon Musk threatening to fund primaries against lawmakers who don’t get in line, a new and improved bill passed Congress. Per the report:

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivered an early Christmas present to Democrats Friday night by extending spending levels overwhelmingly opposed by Republicans earlier this year. The House once again punted their obligation to fund the government through the remainder of the fiscal year, this time until March 14, 2025, extending spending levels and policy priorities negotiated in February and March 2024 with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Joe Biden. Zero Democrats voted against the bill. A staggering 196 voted for it, with one voting present and 14 missing the vote to begin their Christmas break early.

Cloud later wrote on X that Republicans backed the bill due to Elon Musk’s influence.

“So when y’all gone tell Elon to go back to Africa?” Cloud wrote on X. “Im so glad ALL these billionaires have no idea how the 3 branches of government work….or how a bill gets passed into law. Shoutout to the 38 Republicans who shot the bill down in the House while being threatened & blackmailed.

“The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people,” she added. “I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.