Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Delivers Touching Christmas Message After Clinching Playoffs Berth

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a touching Christmas message Saturday after winning a spot in the coming NFL playoffs.

After the game, Harbaugh told reporters that it was important to him and millions of others to focus on what the coming holiday actually means, Fox News reported.

“I read this to the team in our postgame prayer, and it’s this – this is Mary. Mary, the mother of God, said this when she was with Elizabeth,” Harbaugh said.

“She said this, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God, my Savior.’ So, I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, happy holiday season, and rejoice,” Harbaugh continued.

️ pic.twitter.com/34kdUq73IZ

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2024

“Rejoice. Rejoice in life. Rejoice in your circumstances. Rejoice in the tough games. Rejoice in the losses. Rejoice in the wins like we’re blessed to do today as a football team, and just rejoice in the people that you love, the people that are close to you. Rejoice,” he recited.

“We aren’t here on this Earth to worry about every little thing and spar with one another. We’re here to rejoice in one another and with one another and love one another. Let’s try to remember that this week. This is a big football week – it’s also a big life week. It’s a big spiritual week,” Harbaugh explained.

Harbaugh and the Ravens bested the Steelers on Saturday and will next play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.

The Steelers are not out of the hunt, though. They will also play on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.

