Saints Quarterbacks Practiced Inside a Walk-In Freezer to Prep for Frigid Conditions at Lambeau Field

When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and when you’re going to Green Bay in late December, apparently, prepare by preemptively freezing yourself.

The New Orleans Saints, a team based in the Deep South that plays more than 50 percent of its games indoors yearly, plays a Monday Night Football game against the Packers at frigid Lambeau Field. Though the Saints have already been eliminated from postseason competition, they have gone to extreme lengths to prepare—in fact, they froze themselves.

“Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko took Rattler and the rest of the Saints’ quarterbacks into the walk-in freezer in the team’s cafeteria Saturday to run through plays,” wrote ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “Janocko joked that he got the idea after watching ‘Cool Runnings.’ In the movie, a character sits in an ice cream truck to prepare for the conditions he’ll face as an Olympic bobsledder.”

Now, it’s important to note the Jamaican bobsled team crashed. Will the Saints suffer a similarly unkind fate Monday night? No sleds will be involved, so the chances of crashing are low. However, their chances of ending up bruised and battered are quite good. The Packers are clicking on all cylinders as multiple key pieces of their offense and defense have returned from injury.

In addition, the Packers will be playing for a playoff spot in the frozen but friendly environs of historic Lambeau.