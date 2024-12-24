Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Support for President-Elect Trump Before Historic Bowl Game

When Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers walked into Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium for the opening round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, he wasn’t just representing Texas but also showing support for President-Elect Trump.

Ewers walked into the stadium wearing a pinstriped Navy blue suit, a red tie, and a gold tie clip.

Why is it noteworthy that he wore a tie clip? Because that clip had “Trump” engraved on it.

The last several weeks have seen an outpouring of public support from the sports world for the president-elect. Before the election, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa interrupted an NBC post-game interview to display his MAGA hat,

In the world of college football, Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt displayed a MAGA shirt after scoring a touchdown on a fake kick.

The President-Elect was also warmly welcomed at the Army-Navy game earlier this month along with Vice President-Elect JD Vance and Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth.

Ewers and the Longhorns defeated the Clemson Tigers 38-24. Next, Texas will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.